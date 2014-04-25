New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Sugar Confectionery in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Despite increased concern over the rising rates of obesity and diabetes in the United Arab Emirates, sugar confectionery continued to achieve healthy retail volume growth in 2013. Although there was an increased number of health awareness campaigns in the United Arab Emirates in 2013 and a ban on junk food in the majority of schools, consumer demand for sugar confectionery did not wane. However, demand for reduced sugar products increased. Products such as sugar-free Werther's Original from...
Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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