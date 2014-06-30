Recently published research from Mintel, "Sugar & Sweeteners in Malaysia (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Sugar & Sweeteners in Malaysia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This comprises packaged sugar and sweeteners. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Sugar & Sweeteners in Malaysia is given in MYR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Malaysia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Non-white
- Sugar
- White
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Malaysia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Malayan Sugar Manufacturing Co. Bhd (Felda Global Venture Holdings), Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (Tradewinds), Gula Padang Terap Sdn Bhd (Tradewinds), Kilang Gula Felda Perlis Sdn Bhd (Felda Global Venture Holdings)
