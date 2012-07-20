Fast Market Research recommends "Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Hotel Supplier Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- "Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Hotel Supplier Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how supplier media spend and marketing sales strategies are set to change in the hotel industry during 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges and sales tactics of leading suppliers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and investment expectations. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global hotel industry respondents related to the following:
- Annual marketing budgets and change in marketing expenditure
- Marketing agency selection criteria
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides insights into hotel suppliers' marketing behavior
- Provides information on marketing expenditure and investment in specific marketing solutions, along with key marketing strategy changes in 2012-2013. The report also reveals the future needs of respondents in the global hotel industry
- Identify the specific marketing approaches your competitors are using to win business
