Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Surgical Equipment Market to 2018 - Increased Access to Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Drive Outpatient Surgery Volumes" provides key data, information and analysis on the global surgical equipment market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the three surgical equipment market categories: surgical sutures, hand instruments and electrosurgical devices. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and gives a detailed analysis of the pipeline products in each category. The report also reviews details regarding important merger and acquisition deals that have taken place in the global surgical equipment market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Market size data for the three surgical equipment market categories of: surgical sutures, hand instruments and electrosurgical devices
- Annualized market revenues data, forecasts for seven years through to 2018, as well as company share data for 2011
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends for the surgical equipment market
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies in the market
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the surgical equipment market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipelines
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products most likely to ensure a robust return
- What's the next big thing in the surgical equipment market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize
- Make more informed business decisions from the report's insightful and in-depth analysis of the global surgical equipment market and the factors shaping it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ethicon, Covidien, B. Braun Melsungen,, Integra LifeSciences, ERBE Elektromedizin, Conmed Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Codman & Shurtleff (Codman), KLS Martin Group (KMG)
