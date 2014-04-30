Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Tablets in Western Europe - Market Opportunities and Operator Business Models", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- 'Tablets in Western Europe: Market Opportunities and Operator Business Models,' a Telecom Insider Report by Pyramid Research, examines demand and operator business models for tablets in the region. Derived from insights from industry players, the report provides an analysis of the Western European tablet OS market, the features available in each price band, demand for cellular versus Wi-Fi-enabled tablets, and a five-year forecast for tablet sales, globally and by region. It also reviews the role of mobile operators in the tablet value chain, especially in tablet distribution, and examines tablet portfolios, pricing and positioning strategies. It concludes with a look at operator best practices and a number of recommendations.
Key Findings
- Demand for tablet devices is growing worldwide. In Western Europe, 47.9m tablets were sold to end users in 2013, about 20% of the global total. Pyramid Research expects another year of strong growth in tablet sales for the region in 2014 thanks to multiple underlying trends.
- Tablets present a good opportunity for mobile operators, allowing them to extend their mobile data connectivity to other types of uses and devices, but, their success in the tablet distribution value chain has been limited.
- Many mobile operators in Western Europe are getting involved in tablet distribution through their existing retail channels, with well-balanced tablet portfolios with 5-8 tablet models, including lower-end, own-brand tablets.
- While most of the operators limit their tablet portfolio to cellular models, there are those that are offering less expensive Wi-Fi-only models as well, promoting data tethering or prepaid access to mobile broadband plans, which encourages data use.
- Western European operators tend to offer a variety of mostly mobile data plans bundled with tablet devices. While data sharing plans are a rarity, additional perks such as access to Wi-Fi hotspots and premium content are available to tablet users.
- Mobile operators should prepare for a new wave of opportunities that will arise in the tablet space as LTE penetration reaches a tipping point. Operators could consider content partnerships to enrich their value proposition for tablet subscribers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vodafone UK, Orange Spain, T-Mobile, Germany, KPN Netherlands, TIM, Italy, Orange France, ATandT, Verizon Wireless, Apple, Samsung, Google, Mozilla.
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