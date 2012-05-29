New Market Study: "Telecom and Smart Grid: Technologies, Solutions, and Applications"

Fast Market Research recommends "Telecom and Smart Grid: Technologies, Solutions, and Applications" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- The Smart Grid market has many moving parts. There are hundreds of vendors, providing software, hardware and solutions at every layer of the market, from the physical power infrastructure layer to the communications layer, and the applications and services layer. Countless technologies are being developed, evaluated and deployed. A new energy value chain is emerging as a result of new technologies, new players, and new regulatory environments that encourage competitive markets
The research analyzes the telecom role in the Smart Grid applications with an emphasis on the benefits of Fourth Generation (4th) wireless via LTE in the Smart Grid.
The report evaluates the current state and the future of telecom applications and infrastructure in support of the Smart Grid.
Target Audience:
- Telecoms operators and other broadband service providers
- Next Generation application and service providers
- Telecommunications infrastructure providers
- Mobile Value Added Services providers
- Utilities (electric, gas, and water)
- Governmental agencies
