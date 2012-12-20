Fast Market Research recommends "The Austrian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Austrian defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
The Austrian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017, offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Austrian defense industry.
Austria is projected to spend US$12.0 billion on its armed forces during the forecast period. Defense spending, which registered a CAGR of -4.39% during the review period, is anticipated to record a CAGR of 0.48% during the forecast period. Military spending is expected to be driven by the procurement of new defense systems and participation in international peacekeeping missions. The country's per-capita defense spending is also expected to decline during the forecast period. Austria's homeland security budget is expected to be driven by its efforts to counter criminal activities such as the illicit drug trade and human trafficking. Defense equipment suppliers and subcontractors can expect demand for interoperable defense equipment, and the homeland security market will experience a rise in demand for surveillance and biometric identification systems, and equipment capable of enhancing border security.
Austria's defense expenditure is expected to be driven by peacekeeping and disaster relief operations along with the need to acquire advanced defense equipment. Over the next five years the country is expected to invest US$4.1 billion on the acquisition of military hardware for its armed forces. The country has been involved in peacekeeping missions since 1960. While the country is expected to reduce its overall defense spending, it is expected to acquire interoperable defense systems such as simulator systems, unmanned weapon stations, and military transport systems.
The Austrian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AMST, Air Ambulance Technology, AMES, Hirtenberger, General Dynamics European Land Systems, Steyr Mannlicher, Frequentis, Rheinmetall Waffe Munition Arges GmbH, Schiebel Elektronische Geraete GmbH (SEG)
