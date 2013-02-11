New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Czech defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Czech defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Czech defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
During the review period, the Czech Republic's defense expenditure ordered a CAGR of -6.8%, with declining defense budget due to the global economic crisis. The defense budget, which stood at 1.1% of GDP in 2012, is expected to decrease to 1% by 2017, as the country's GDP growth rate is expected to outpace its defense expenditure growth rate; however, the defense budget is expected to marginally increase over the forecast period as the Czech economy recovers from the impact of the financial crisis. During the review period, the country's capital expenditure allocation stood at 13.8% of the total defense budget, and is expected to increase to 15.2% over the forecast period due to reduced equipment purchase allocations and the utilization of the proceeds of sales of obsolete equipment for the procurement of new equipment.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Peacekeeping operations and the prevention of terrorism are expected to drive defense expenditure over the forecast period. The Czech Republic shares borders with Poland, Germany, Austria, and Slovakia, and is a landlocked country. As it is surrounded by European countries with which it has cordial relations, the country has no border disputes and does not face significant threats to its national security. The Czech Republic is a member of NATO and the UN, and therefore supports overseas peacekeeping operations; in addition, the country depends on international co-operation to prevent and face future threats to its national security.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Czech Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aero Vodochody A.S, Lom Praha s.p, VOP 025 Novy Jicin, s.p, Omnipol a.s., Aura s.r.o, Dicom, spol. s r.o, The Quittner and Schimek company, Ceska zbrojovka a.s, Tesla, akciova spolecnost
