Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2012 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Danish defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
The Danish defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017, offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Danish defense industry.
During the review period, Denmark's ministry of defense (MoD) allocated an average of 75.6% of its total defense budget to revenue expenditure, and the remaining 24.4% to capital expenses. Capital expenditure is estimated to increase to 25.5% of the total defense budget during the forecast period as a result of increasing investment in equipment as the country modernizes its armed forces. The share of revenue expenditure is, therefore, expected to decline to 74.5% of the overall defense expenditure.
Defense expenditure will be driven by peacekeeping, and counter-piracy and counter-terrorism operations. In support of NATO, Denmark mainly deploys its military forces in Afghanistan, Lebanon, Kosovo, and Iraq, and Denmark supports NATO in its efforts to combat piracy around the Horn of Africa (Operation Ocean Shield), and has contributed support ships, troops, and air surveillance systems. Terrorist activity has increased around the world, and in Europe in particular, countries are facing new terrorist threats; in 2009 alone, there were 294 failed, obstructed, or successfully executed terrorist attacks in EU member countries, and 587 arrests of suspects. To prevent and investigate security threats to the country, the Danish national security intelligence agency PET was created, with a budget of DKK549 million (US$102.8 million) in 2009.
The Danish Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Systematic A/S, Terma A/S, AP Services A/S, Arenalogic ApS, Copenhagen Sensor Technology ApS, Danish Aerotech A/S, Falck Schmidt Defence Systems A/S, IFAD TS A/S, Alcatel-Lucent Denmark A/S
