Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the French defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news..
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The French defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader aninsight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the French defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
France has the world's third-largest defense expenditure, and, during the review period, the defense budget recorded a CAGR of -0.52%. Expenditure is primarily driven by potential terrorist threats, participation in peacekeeping initiatives and efforts to modernize the country's defense forces with advanced technology equipment. The defense budget, which stood at 1.91% of GDP in 2012, is expected to increase to 1.92% of GDP by 2017, as a consequence of GDP growth in the economy. During the review period, the average capital expenditure allocation stood at 40% of the total defense budget, and this is expected to increase to an average of 42% during the forecast period. The common services of defense, such as healthcare expenses, are expected to receive the highest allocation of the French defense budget, at 52%, throughout the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The French defense budget is currently driven by efforts to modernize the army, threats from terrorist organizations, and active participation in peacekeeping missions. . France perceives global terrorism as a threat to its national security, and is concerned that it may be a potential target for Islamic extremist organizations. The country is an active participant in international peacekeeping operations, and is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The French defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dassault Aviation, Thales, Constructions Mecaniques de Normandie (CMN), EuroTorp, Cassidian, Safran Group, Snecma, Nexter Systems, MBDA, Eurocopter, DCNS, Renault Truck Defense
