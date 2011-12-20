New Construction research report from World Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- This report is the result of WMI's extensive market and company research covering the Argentine construction industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast construction industry values, at market and category level plus analysis of the leading companies in the industry.
Argentina's strong economic conditions have enabled it to mitigate the adverse impact of the global recession on the construction industry during the review period. As a result of this, the Argentine construction industry recorded a strong review period growth at a CAGR of XX.XX%. Over the forecast period, Argentina's gross domestic product (GDP) is anticipated to sustain the country's construction growth rates, and the government is expected to invest heavily in infrastructure improvements as well as in the education and healthcare industries. Due to this, WMI projects the Argentine construction industry will record a CAGR of XX.XX% over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Historical value of the construction industry for 2006-10 and forecast figures for 2011-15
- Supporting text on individual markets and values for categories for 2006-10 and forecasts till 2015
- Profiles of top construction companies in Argentina
- Gain insight on the Argentine construction industry with current, historic and forecast figures
- Gain insights into current, historic and forecast industry figures at individual market and category level
- Identify top construction industry players in Argentina along with profiles of all those companies
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Construction in Germany to 2015: Economic Recovery and Pent Up Demand to Drive Growth
- The Future of Construction in Canada to 2015: Economic Action Plan Continues to Drive Construction Industry Growth
- The Future of Construction in China to 2015: Infrastructure Projects Continue to Drive Expansion
- The Future of Construction in Peru to 2015: Future Growth Fuelled by Planned Investment of PEN157.4 Billion
- The Future of Construction in South Korea to 2015: Investments Pertaining to Manufacturing, Retail and the 2018 Winter Olympics to Drive Construction Activity
- The Future of Construction in France to 2015: Infrastructure Investments and UEFA Euro 2016 to Drive Construction
- The Future of Construction in Chile to 2015: Infrastructure Development to Play a Key Role in Market Growth
- The Future of Construction in Qatar to 2015: QAR133.5 billion Investment in Huge Railway Projects to Fuel the Construction Industry Growth
- The Future of Construction in Belarus to 2015: Economic Liberalization and Rising FDI to Drive Construction
- The Future of Construction in Spain to 2015: Austerity Measures and Budget Deficit to Deter Growth