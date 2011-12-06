Recently published research from World Market Intelligence, "The Future of Construction in Eastern Europe to 2015: Investments for Major International Events and Assistance for EU New Members to Drive Industry Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- This report is the result of extensive market and company research covering the Eastern European construction industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast construction industry values, at market and category level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and news analysis.
Key Highlights
The Eastern European construction industry experienced a CAGR of XX.XX% during the review period, due to the inclusion of many countries in the region into the European Union (EU). In order to meet EU standards, Eastern European countries secured EU funding and allocated considerable public expenditure to upgrade their transport, clean energy and water infrastructures. The improved standard of living and subsequent reverse migration further increased the domestic demand for infrastructure. Despite recording a decline in 2009 during the global financial crisis, the Eastern European construction industry is expected to recover over the forecast period, supported by continued EU assistance and funding.
