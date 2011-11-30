New Construction research report from World Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- This report is the result of extensive market and company research covering the Latin American construction industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast construction industry values, at market and category level and analysis of the leading companies in the industry.
Key Highlights
After recording significant growth during 2006-2008, the Latin American construction industry started to slowdown from the second half of 2008 and recorded a decline of XX.XX% in 2009 due to the industry's tightening liquidity condition and uncertain market conditions, as the US economic crisis became a global problem. In 2010, the industry recovered due to the effect of the stimulus packages in several countries and from global recovery. The Argentine construction industry led the recovery, recording a growth of XX.XX% over 2009. However, despite the slowdown from mid-2008 onwards, the Latin American construction industry recorded a strong CAGR of XX.XX%. Moreover, with the Latin American market recording strong growth in 2010 and the global economic condition expected to remain positive over the forecast period, the industry is expected to achieve a CAGR of XX.XX% over the forecast period.
Scope
- Historical value of the construction industry for 2006-10 and forecast figures for 2011-15
- Supporting text on individual markets and values for categories for 2006-10 and forecasts till 2015
- Profiles of top construction companies in Latin America
How this report will help you:
- Gain insight into the Global construction industry with current, historic and forecast figures
- Gain insights into current, historic and forecast industry figures at individual market and category level
- Identify top construction industry players in Latin America along with profiles of all those companies
