Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- This report shows the leading Armored Vehicles MRO market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Armored Vehicles MRO market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2012-2022 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Armored Vehicles MRO market. It provides an overview of key Armored Vehicles MRO companies catering to the Armored Vehicles MRO sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
The global armored vehicles MRO market is highly competitive, with a large number of global suppliers competing. American and European countries are among the leading defense spenders, and have well-developed domestic military infrastructure and logistics industries, making these territories self-reliant.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, Navistar, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, Mantech International, Honeywell International, SAIC, Thales, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Nexter, Elbit Systems, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Oshkosh Defence
