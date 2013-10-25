New Market Study, "the Global C2/C4ISR Market 2013-2023", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2013-2023", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global C2/C4ISR industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global C2/C4ISR market over the next 10 years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Even though countries are cutting their defense budgets across the globe, or increasing them at a marginal pace, C2/C4ISR spending it poised to rise significantly. This is primarily due to the important role these systems play in modern warfare. The move towards a greater international presence by the European Union (EU) and NATO forces, coupled with a desire for interoperability, has compelled Europe's governments to increase their spending in most sectors of the C2/C4ISR market. Strategic communications is the segment of the European C2/C4ISR market which is predicted to record maximum growth over the next decade, as nations such as Germany, France, Italy and the UK invest in key communications programs
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2013-2023" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for C2/C4ISR systems during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence the reasons countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
More recent conflicts have seen a rise in asymmetric warfare by non-state groups, waging prolonged campaigns of terrorism, or fulfilling various political agendas. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan highlighted the compelling need for robust C4ISR capabilities for successful operations in hostile terrains, where the enemy has resorted to guerilla warfare. The recent final withdrawal of US and allied troops from Iraq, and the continued reduction of forces in Afghanistan, has ensured that the nations concerned will continue to maintain surveillance in these territories, and investing in C4ISR and intelligence gathering equipment to complement the decline in number of actual ground forces.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Raytheon, CACI, L-3 Communications, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation), Elbit Systems, Rockwell Collins, General Dynamics, Serco Inc, VT Milcom, ManTech International Corporation, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Harris Corporation, ThalesRaytheon Systems, Rheinmetall Defence, Saab
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