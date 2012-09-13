New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top Military Infrastructure and Logistics programs pursued by nations across the forecast period 2011-2021.
Summary
This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Military Infrastructure and Logistics. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs" allows you to:
- Quickly enhance your understanding of the market.
- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.
About Fast Market Research
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Country Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2012-2022
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - SWOT Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Military Radar Market 2012-2022 - Country Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Military Rotorcrafts Market 2011-2021 - Major Military Rotorcraft Programs: Market Profile
- The Global Military Simulations and Virtual Training Market 2011-2021 - Major Programs: Market Profile