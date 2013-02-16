New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Global Military Satellites Market 2012-2022 - The Global Military Satellites Market 2012-2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global military satellite industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Military Satellite Market 2012-2022" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military satellite market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The demand for military satellites is anticipated to be driven by the need for enhanced communication capabilities and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) requirements for armed forces across the world. The market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Military Satellite Market 2012-2022" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for military satellites during 2012-2022, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Israel Aerospace Industries, Telespazio, QinetiQ, Thales, Raytheon, Astrium, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ISS-Reshetnev, Lockheed Martin, Intelsat General Corporation, ITT Exelis, Harris Corporation
With the increasing usage of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) equipment in the military sector lately, the bandwidths of military satellites are being increased through hosted payloads from commercial satellite providers. Hosted payloads are components attached to commercial satellites, which are designed to function independently of the host satellites, while at the same time sharing its resources. These enhancements can be used for numerous applications of satellites mainly including military communication and ISR.
Key Market Issues
