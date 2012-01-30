New Market Study: "The Global Military Simulations and Virtual Training Market 2011-2021"

New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Global Military Simulations and Virtual Training Market 2011-2021"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2012 -- This report offers detailed analysis of the military simulations and virtual training market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the military simulations and virtual training market. It further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the demand for military simulations and virtual training, and the challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Military simulations and virtual training systems market size and drivers: comprehensive analysis of the military simulations and virtual training market through 2011-2021, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for military simulations and virtual training. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.
- Recent development and industry challenges: insights into technological developments in the military simulations and virtual training market, and an extensive analysis of the changing preferences of armed forces around the world. It also provides the current consolidation trends in the industry and the challenges faced by industry participants.
- SWOT analysis of the military simulations and virtual training market: exhaustive analysis of industry characteristics, determining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats faced by the military simulations and virtual training market.
- Global military simulations and virtual training market-country analysis: analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the top segments of military simulations and virtual training expected to be in demand.
- Major programs: details of the major programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: detailed analysis of competitive landscape of the military simulations and virtual training industry. It provides an overview of key military simulations and virtual training manufacturers catering to the military simulations and virtual training sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
Key Highlights
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, CAE, Saab, L-3 Link, AAI Corporation, DCNS, Cassidian, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, zTeledyne Brown Engineering, Raytheon, HAVELSAN, DiSTI, ZedaSoft, Fidelity Technologies Corporation, Alenia Aeronautica, VirTra Systems, Meggitt Training Systems
