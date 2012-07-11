Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The Global Military Simulations and Virtual Training Market 2011-2021 - Country Analysis: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- This report offers detailed analysis of the global Military Simulations and Virtual Training market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Military Simulations and Virtual Training market.
Summary
Global Military Simulations and Virtual Training market-country analysis provides details of the key markets in each region, offering an analysis of the top segments of Military Simulations and Virtual Training, expected to be in demand. It also investigates the top three expected Military Simulations and Virtual Training programs, in terms of demand, in the key markets in each region.
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Military Simulations and Virtual Training Market 2011-2021 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Have access to a detailed analysis of defense spending patterns including forecasts of Military Simulations and Virtual Training spending till 2021 by region.
- Gain insight into various defense modernization initiatives around the world.
- Obtain detailed information on leading Military Simulations and Virtual Training programs of major defense spenders across the world.
- Gain insight into sub-sector markets with comprehensive market values and forecasts of the leading defense spending nations.
