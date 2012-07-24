New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants industry. It provides an overview of key Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants companies catering to the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis
The global surface combatant industry is highly competitive, with large numbers of suppliers catering to the requirements of countries around the globe.
Defense companies are mainly concentrated in western countries, and are focusing on joint development programs to share development costs. These countries are then selling the technology to developing countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of 20 leading Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyse the activity of key Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Country Analysis - Naval vessels and Surface Combatants: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - SWOT Analysis of the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market: Market Profile
- The Global Submarine Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2011-2021
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Main Naval Vessel Programs: Market Profile
- The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile