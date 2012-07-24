New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- The emergence of new threats spread across the globe demands rapid response capability. This prompt response requires the forward basing of combat ships and supplies, the safe operation of which in turn depends on submarines. The total global submarine market is expected to be cumulatively worth US$188.8 billion across the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Submarine Market 2011-2021 - Global Submarine market Size and Drivers allows you to:
- Gain insight into the Submarine market with current and forecast market values.
- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Submarine market.
- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Submarine market.
