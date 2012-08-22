Fast Market Research recommends "The Greek Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017" from ICD-Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Greek defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Greek defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Greek defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Greece is the largest importer of arms in Europe and, of all the EU nations, allocates the highest percentage of its GDP for defense purposes, making it one of the most sought after markets for foreign OEMs. The country primarily imports arms from EU nations and the US, and is assisting in the development of the domestic industry by sub-contracting deals achieved through defense offset obligations. In 2012, the country invested US$3.24 billion on homeland security, as part of its alignment with the international guidelines regarding the introduction of the biometric identification of citizens and travelers. Consequently, Greece is expected to make significant acquisitions in order to implement biometric profiling.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Greece's defense expenditure is focused on the threat posed by the military strength of neighboring Turkey. A considerable number of aircraft have reached the end of their operational life and require replacement with advanced systems. Over the forecast period, Greece's efforts to reduce its general budget deficits will have a direct impact on defense budget allocation and will be a significant factor with regards to defense expenditure. The 2013-2017 revised five year defense procurement plan from the Hellenic Ministry of Defense valued US$10.6 billion, and will focus on both the replacement of aging systems and the upgrade of existing ones in order to improve effectiveness.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Greek Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Market opportunity and attractiveness
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Hellenic Defence Systems S.A, ISI Hellas, Hellenic Shipyards S.A, SSMART S.A, Signaal Hellas, Theon Sensors, EADS 3 SIGMA, Ordtech Military Industries, Intracom Defense Electronics, Hellenic Vehicle Industry S.A
