New Market Study: "The Insurance Industry in Bulgaria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- The Bulgarian insurance industry grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% during the review period (2007-2011). The Bulgarian life insurance segment is highly-concentrated. There has been little change in terms of segment concentration during the review period. Furthermore, almost all of the key life insurers are owned by foreign entities. Bulgaria's insurance industry is dominated by the non-life segment. Motor insurance is the largest category within the segment as third-party liability insurance is mandatory by law. In October 2011, Vienna Insurance Group announced that it would be merging Bulstrad with Bulgarski Imoti, which is expected to increase the group's market share to 16% of the non-life segment.
Key Highlights
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DZI General Insurance PLC, Bulstrad Vienna Insurance Group, Bul Ins Insurance Company, Armeec JSC, Allianz Bulgaria Holding A D, LEV INS AD Insurance Company, UNIQA Insurance plc, EUROINS Insurance plc, Victoria Insurance Company Plc, Bulgarski Imoti Insurance Company
