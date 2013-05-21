New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The Croatian economy grew at a healthy rate, averaging 4-5% annually during 2001-2008. This facilitated the growth of insurance services in the country. However, the global financial and European debt crisis affected the Croatian insurance industry which registered negative growth during 2009-2011. The Croatian insurance industry is dominated by the non-life insurance segment. Privatization measures by the government to facilitate investments, increasing product development and use of new technology will be the main drivers for the insurance industry in the country over the forecast period. In order to tap into the growing investor attention as a result of Croatia's accession to the European Union in July 2013, the government embarked on a drive to attract foreign funds into energy and infrastructure projects. Among the assets the Croatian government is looking to offload is insurance company, Croatia osiguranje (CO), the biggest insurance company in the country.
Key Highlights
- Penetration rates in the Croatian insurance industry is low when compared to other Eastern and Central European countries
- The Croatian insurance industry is relatively concentrated
- At the end of 2011, 26 insurance companies operated in the Croatian insurance industry, including six life insurance companies, 10 non-life insurance companies and 10 composite insurers (operating in both life and non-life segments)
- Following accession to the EU, the country has to abide by Solvency II norms which are scheduled to be effective from January 2014
- The smaller companies will find it difficult to meet the new requirements given the lack of scale to absorb the extra costs and high competition among companies
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Croatia:
- It provides historical values for the Croatian insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Croatian insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Croatia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Croatian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Croatian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Croatian insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CROATIA osiguranje d.d., Allianz Zagreb d.d., Euroherc osiguranje d.d., Jadransko osiguranje d.d., Kvarner Vienna Insurance Group d.d
