New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- The Libyan insurance industry is very small when compared to other countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. In terms of gross written premium, the insurance industry grew between 2008 and 2011 in spite of the global financial crisis. Political unrest in the form of the Arab Spring caused a 52% decline in the country's insurance industry in 2011. It is expected that the industry will grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The low insurance density (premium per capita) and penetration of the insurance industry is expected to encourage foreign insurance companies to enter the Libyan insurance industry over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The Libyan insurance industry is very small when compared to other countries in the MENA region.
- Libya is one of the top oil exporting countries in the world.
- Libya's oil and natural gas exports were badly affected by conflict in the country; the country's economy declined with GDP falling from LYD93.2 billion (US$74.6 billion) in 2010 to LYD43.7 (US$36.2 billion) in 2011.
- Restrictions on foreign investments are hindering the entrance of many investors. According to Libyan law, a foreign insurance company looking to operate in Libya is not allowed to hold more than 49% share of a local insurance company.
- Foreign insurance companies are not allowed to establish branches in Libya.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Libya:
- It provides historical values for the Libyan insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Libyan insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Libya, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Libyan insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Libyan insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Libyan insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Libyan insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: African Insurance Company, Libya Insurance Company, Sahara Insurance Company, Trust Insurance Company, United Insurance Company, Takaful Insurance Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Jordan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Latvia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Uzbekistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Bangladesh, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Kuwait, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017