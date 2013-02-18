New Market Study: "The Insurance Industry in Sweden, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The Swedish insurance industry is highly competitive, and has one of the highest densities in the European region. However, Sweden's insurance penetration as a percentage of GDP was lower than that of the UK and France in 2011. Domestic insurance companies dominate Swedish insurance, with a few large companies and groups accounting for most of the industry. A small share of the industry is distributed among a large number of smaller insurers. The Swedish insurance industry experienced a period of uncertainty with the economic slowdown in 2008. However, it was considered an attractive insurance market prior to this. Despite the uncertain economic conditions in the EU, insurance companies are showing an interest in investing in the Swedish insurance industry in 2012, led by the development of the Swedish economy and the propensity of the Swedish population to invest in insurance. The Swedish insurance industry grew at a CAGR of 4.2% during the review period, primarily supported by the life insurance segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Sweden:
- It provides historical values for the Swedish insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period, and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Swedish insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Sweden, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Purchase
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Skandia, Folksam, SEB Trygg Liv, Lansforsakringar
