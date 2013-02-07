New Market Study: "The Insurance Industry in UAE, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the largest insurance industry in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) region. The industry is highly fragmented and comprises a large number of domestic and foreign competitors, which mostly cater to the insurance requirements of expatriate population. The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), an onshore free financial zone, has developed as an important hub for foreign insurance companies to access the UAE's industry. Non-life is the main segment in the industry with share of 57% of gross written premium in 2011. Over the forecast period, expansion of the non-oil sector, a rising young population, construction activity and the growth of the real estate market will support industry expansion. The introduction of compulsory health insurance has attracted the attention of the regional insurers. In Abu Dhabi, health insurance is mandatory for all expatriates and UAE nationals working or living in the emirate.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the largest insurance industry in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) region
- The industry is highly fragmented and comprises a large number of domestic and foreign competitors, which mostly cater to the insurance requirements of the expatriate population
- The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), an onshore free financial zone, has developed as an important hub for foreign insurance companies to access the UAE's industry
- Non-life is the main segment in the industry with a 57% share of the gross written premium in 2011
- Over the forecast period, expansion of the non-oil sector, a rising young population, construction activity and the growth of the real estate market will support industry expansion
- The introduction of compulsory health insurance has attracted the attention of the regional insurers. In Abu Dhabi, health insurance is mandatory for all expatriates and UAE nationals working or living in the UAE
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in UAE:
- It provides historical values for UAE insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in UAE insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in UAE, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast industry data related in the UAE insurance industry and each segment within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Oman Insurance Company, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, Arab Orient Insurance Company, Emirates Insurance Company, Al Buhaira National Insurance Co, AL Ain Ahlia Insurance Company, National General Insurance Company, AL Wathba National Insurance Co P.J.S.C, Al Sagr National Insurance Company, Dubai Insurance Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Denmark, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Trinidad and Tobago, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Finland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Sweden, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Morocco, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Norway, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion