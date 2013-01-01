Fast Market Research recommends "The Irish Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017" from ICD-Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Irish defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Irish defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Irish defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
During the review period, the Irish defense budget recorded a CAGR of -5.47%, and expenditure was driven by participation in peacekeeping and crisis management operations. In 2012 the Irish defense budget stood at 0.6% of GDP, and is expected to decrease to 0.5% of GDP by 2017 due to the high GDP growth rate and reduction in defense expenditure, which is expected to decline to US$1.2 billion by 2017. During the review period, Ireland's capital expenditure allocation stood at 13.4% of the total defense budget, which is expected to decrease to 11% over the forecast period due to reduced equipment purchase allocations; consequently, the share of revenue expenditure in the total defense budget is expected to increase from 86.6% in the review period to 89% in the forecast period. In the review period, the defense budget allocation for the Irish Army was 2.7% of the country's total defense budget, which was followed by 2.3% of the budget allocated to the Air Corps and 2.4% to the Irish Naval Service.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Factors such as international peacekeeping missions and crisis management operations are expected to stimulate defense expenditure during the forecast period. While striving to come out of sovereign debt crisis, the National Recovery Plan 2011-2014 would introduce further cuts in defense expenditure with a target of EUR109 million savings by 2014, which would result in the postponing of weapons and equipment procurement for armed forces by the defense department.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Irish Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Timoney Technology Ltd., Western Avionics Ltd., L-3 Communications ESSCO Collins Limited (ECL), DDC Ireland Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Irish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Ukrainian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Spanish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Belgian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Greek Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Irish Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Colombian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Argentine Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Thai Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017