New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Malaysian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Malaysian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader aninsight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Malaysian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Malaysian defense industry is expected to record a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, and the country has a limited presence in the global defense industry. The primary reason for the strong growth anticipated in Malaysian defense expenditure is the country's previously inadequate levels of spending, and the need to therefore invest significant amounts in order to possess effective armed forces. Consequently, the country's defense expenditure is expected to increase throughout the forecast period, with the capital expenditure allocation of the Malaysian defense budget expected to increase from 22% in 2012 to 25% by 2017. Despite this, as a percentage of GDP, Malaysia's defense expenditure is expected to decline from an average of 1.7% to an average of 1.5%, as a result of the increasing deficit reduction efforts of the Malaysian Government. Over the forecast period, the country's homeland security expenditure is expected to be driven by increasing criminal activity and religious tensions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Malaysia is expected to invest a total of US$26.23 billion to meet its defense requirements, this expenditure isdriven by the country's politically unstable location, its involvement in an arms race with Singapore, the strained relationship with Indonesia, participation in peacekeeping missions, and accumulated demand for defense equipment due to historically low levels of defense expenditure. Furthermore, the Malaysian economy is expected to record strong growth during the forecast period, enhancing the country's ability to replace obsolete weaponry.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Malaysian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Agusta Westland Malaysia Sdn Bhd, SME Ordnance Sdn Bhd, SME Aerospace Sdn Bhd, AIROD Sdn Bhd, Boustead Naval Shipyard, Sapura Thales Electronics Sdn Bhd, DRB Hicom Defence Technologies Sdn Bhd, Composite Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Labuan Shipyard and Engineering Sdn Bhd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Mexican Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Ukrainian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Spanish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Peruvian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Belgian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Greek Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Irish Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Colombian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Argentine Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017