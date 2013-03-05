New Market Study, "the Medical Device Market: France", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "The Medical Device Market: France" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
France ranks among the top five largest medical device markets in the world. Consumption of medical equipment and supplies is valued at US$8.8 billion in 2011, equal to US$140 per capita. New measures have recently been taken to control spending on medical devices, similar to those already in force for pharmaceuticals. For this reason, the medical market is only likely to see moderate growth over the next five years.
The first round of presidential elections will take place on 22nd April 2012. The main challenger to the present incumbent, Nicolas Sarkozy, is the socialist candidate François Hollande. Legislative elections are due to take place in June 2012.
The continuing deficit of the national health insurance funds, which finance the majority of health expenditure, has prompted a series of reform programmes for the health sector aimed at curtailing costs and improving efficiency in the healthcare system.
Despite several high profile investment programmes, France continues to lag behind its European neighbours in some high technology fields, most notably imaging and radiotherapy equipment. A second five-year cancer plan has now been launched which includes plans to further boost the number of MRI scanners used to diagnostic various forms of cancer and to increase the number of cancer specialists including radiotherapy technicians.
Medical device production is estimated to be in the region of 6.0 billion euros. The medical manufacturing industry has seen an influx of foreign companies; most larger manufacturers are now subsidiaries of multinational groups.
The acquisitions process has opened up new distribution channels for foreign-manufactured equipment, increasing the market share of imported products.
Medical device imports grew by 4.2% to 7.5 billion euros (US$10.4 billion) in 2009, although not all imported products are destined for the domestic market. In recent years, there has been a marked rise in re-exports in certain sectors, most notably pacemakers.
