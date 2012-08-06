New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- While it is still early days for mobile payments, a number of factors, such as a rapid rise in smartphone adoption, as well as government and corporate initiatives, have created a lot of buzz around this topic. This report will look at the new mobile frontier, the stakeholders that make up this vast ecosystem, how approaches differ across market types, and which countries are likely to be the first to reach mass adoption.
Euromonitor International's The Mobile Wallet: Global Opportunities and Challenges of Making M-Payment Mainstream global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective onmarket evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages Euromonitor International's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.
Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
