Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Romanian defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
The Romanian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017, offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Romanian defense industry.
During the review period, the Romanian defense budget recorded a CAGR of -16.08%, as a consequence of the global financial crisis and fiscal pressures in Romania. The defense budget, which stands at 0.8% of GDP in 2012, is expected to decrease to 0.7% by 2017, as the country's GDP growth rate is expected to outpace its defense expenditure growth rate. However, the defense budget is expected to increase during the forecast period due to economic recovery, relatively higher budget allocation for defense, and a lack of significant security threats to national security. During the review period, the country's capital expenditure allocation stood at 14.7% of the total defense budget and is expected to increase to 18.5% over the forecast period, due to lower equipment purchase allocations. Consequently, the share of revenue expenditure of the total defense budget is expected to decline from an average of 85.3% during the review period to an average of 82.6% during the forecast period.
Participation in peacekeeping missions, joint operations and border control measures will support defense expenditure. The defense expenditure of Romania is primarily driven by the country's participation in various international peacekeeping missions, joint operations with the police force for the internal security of the country, and modernization of the armed forces, primarily by acquiring second-hand equipment. Romania actively participates in various peacekeeping missions around the world. In 2011, Romania participated in NATO's Operation Unified Protector and imposed an arms embargo towards Libya, which contributed towards its liberation from the Gaddafi government. Romania has increased its border control during 2011 in a bid to gain entry to the Schengen area. Romanian police and anticorruption prosecutors raided custom checkpoints to demonstrate to the EU that Romania is making its border firm and attempting to stop illegal immigration.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CN Romarm SA, S.C. Uzina Mecanica Cugir S.A., Aerostar S.A., IAR S.A. Brasov, Turbomecanica S.A., Electromagnetica SA, Avioane Craiova S.A, Elprof S.A, IOR S.A
