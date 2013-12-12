New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Singaporean Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Singapore defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.
Summary
SDI's "The Singaporean Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Singapore.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Singapore's defense industry is only catered to by one state-owned domestic defense company, ST Technologies, which has four fully-owned subsidiaries; these cover the land, electronics, marine and aerospace segments. The majority of equipment procured by the Singaporean Government is from ST Technologies, with the company constituting 55.0% of Singapore's total defense procurements in 2001, a share which is expected to have increased by the end of 2012.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Singaporean Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Singapore defense industry.
- Identify top companies in the Singapore defense industry along with profiles of those companies.
- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Boeing, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Singapore Technologies Aerospace, Singapore Technologies Marine, Singapore Technologies Electronics, Singapore Technologies Kinetics.
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