New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Singaporean Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017"
This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Singaporean defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
The Singaporean Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Singaporean defense industry.
Singapore is the largest defense spender in South East Asia, and is among the world's ten leading arms importers. Singapore's small population results in a small but well-equipped army whose technological capabilities are constantly upgraded in order to compensate for its relatively small size, and to ensure that the country is adequately defended. In 2012 the country allocated 24.5% of its budget for defense expenditure and the majority of this was allocated to equipment procurement. During the review period, Singapore's defense expenditure was equal to an average 3.8% of GDP, and it is expected to register a marginal decrease to an average 3.7% over the forecast period.
During the forecast period, Singapore is expected to spend US$56.5 billion on defense. The country's defense expenditure is high due to threats posed by terrorist organizations, pirates, and the small size and costly training needs of the country's army. These factors require the government to acquire advanced weaponry in order to protect against existing and potential security threats. Singapore is a small and densely populated island and therefore a relatively small terrorist attack could cause significant damage to the country. The threat posed by terrorist organizations therefore forces the Singaporean Government to invest heavily in defense procurements.
The Singaporean defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Thales, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Singapore Technologies Aerospace (ST Aerospace), Singapore Technologies Marine (ST Marine), Singapore Technologies Electronics (ST Electronics), Singapore Technologies Kinetics (ST Kinetics)
