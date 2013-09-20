New Market Study, "the Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 2Q 2013", Has Been Published

New Computer Technology market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "The Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 2Q 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- This research report presents shipment volume and value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese desktop PC industry. The report includes desktop PC shipment volume, value, ASP, shipment by tier and maker, product mix analysis, as well as breakdowns by customer, shipment destination, business type, and assembly location. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with desktop PC makers. The report finds that the Taiwanese desktop PC shipment volume fell sequentially in the first quarter of 2013, mainly due to vendors' advanced purchases in the end of 2012 and the crowding-out effect of other computing devices. In the second quarter of 2013, the transition of desktop PC platforms fell to sustain the industry's performance as new products mainly focused on high-end models with relatively small shipment share. Hence, it is expected that the industry's shipment volume will have continued to slip sequentially in the second quarter. Looking ahead to the third quarter, it is anticipated that the large-scale launch of mid-range and value-line models will trigger an upward momentum of the industry's shipment volume and value.
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