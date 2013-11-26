New Market Study, "the Taiwanese LCD Monitor Industry, 2H 2013", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "The Taiwanese LCD Monitor Industry, 2H 2013" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- This report presents the Taiwanese LCD monitor shipment volume and value forecasts, as well as the recent quarter review of shipment volume, value, ASP, shipment volume ranking, shipment by maker, and product mix. Also provides price trends, production locations, shipment destinations, and business types by ODM/OBM/private label. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with LCD monitor makers. The report finds that in the third quarter of 2013, the Taiwanese LCD monitor shipment volume grew 5.4% sequentially but declined 5.0% year-on-year. It is projected that shipment volume will inch down in the fourth quarter of 2013.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Amtran, Compal, Foxconn, Innolux, Qisda, Tatung, TPV, Wistron
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