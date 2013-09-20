New Market Study, "the Taiwanese Tablet Industry, 2Q 2013", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "The Taiwanese Tablet Industry, 2Q 2013" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- This report presents worldwide PC market volume per year for the period 2013-2017 and worldwide notebook PC market volume per year for the period 2013-2017, as well as worldwide PC market volume per quarter for the period 1Q 2013 - 4Q 2013 and worldwide notebook PC market volume per quarter for the period 1Q 2013 - 4Q 2013. The report includes forecasts of worldwide notebook PC market volume and share by region, by panel size, and by computing platform type. The report finds that due to a number of adverse factors, the worldwide notebook PC market saw first year-on-year decline in 2012. In 2013, due to ongoing economic situations, worldwide notebook PC market growth is expected to reduce further, seeing a 3.6% decline compared to 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 2Q 2013
- The Taiwanese Tablet Application IC Market, 2Q 2013 and Beyond
- The Taiwanese Tablet Industry, 1Q 2013
- The Taiwanese Server System and Server Motherboard Industries, 2Q 2013
- The Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 1Q 2013
- Outlook for the PC System Industry in 2H 2013
- The Worldwide Motherboard Industry, 2Q 2013
- The Taiwanese Compact Camera Module Industry, 1Q 2013
- The Greater China Notebook PC Industry, 2Q 2013
- Worldwide Tablet Industry 2012 Recap and 2013 Forecast