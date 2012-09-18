New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Turkish defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news..
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Turkish defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Turkish defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Turkey is one of Asia's most attractive defense markets. The country's defense expenditure registered a CAGR of -1.50% during the review period, and valued US$14.99 billion in 2008 and US$14.11 billion in 2012. Overall, the country spent a total of US$70.89 billion on defense during the review period. Over the forecast period, defense expenditure is expected to grow steadily to reach US$20.3 billion by 2017, primarily due to the threat posed by the political unrest in neighboring countries, terrorism, and peacekeeping missions. As a percentage of GDP, the country's defense budget in 2012 was 1.72%. The Turkish homeland security market is driven by factors such as terror threats and maritime security needs. The country meets the majority of its defense requirements through imports.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
A strained relationship with Greece, instability within the region, security threats, and peacekeeping missions will drive Turkish defense expenditure over the forecast period. Turkey shares borders with both Iran and Syria, and although the three countries share a peaceful relationship, the increasing defense capabilities of Iran and Syria in missile defense and weapons of mass destruction are perceived by Turkey as a potential security threat. The largest threat to the nation's security is the Kurdish insurgency, which has been prevalent in the Southeastern part of the country since 1984.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Turkish Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Market Opportunity and Attractiveness
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW), Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Otokar, Rocketsan, Makina ve Kimya Endustrisi Kurumu (MKEK), Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Havelsan, Tusas Engine Industries, Inc (TEI), FNSS Defense Systems Co, Istanbul Shipyard
