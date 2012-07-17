Recently published research from Timetric, "The US Business Traveler Survey 2012: Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria and Customer Expectations of New Technology, Promotions and Services", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- "The US Business Traveler Survey 2012: Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria and Customer Expectations of New Technology, Promotions and Services" is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of US business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis on US market trends in hotel accommodation and forecasts how expenditure patterns are set to change in 2012 compared to 2011. The report also benchmarks types of hotels business travelers choose, and identifies preferred modes and channels of hotel selection. This report also examines new technologies, green initiatives and socially responsible measures that appeal to business travelers, and also analyzes the key drivers and popular promotional offers which influence business travelers to choose a particular hotel. Survey results have been presented and analyzed into segmentations based on travel frequency, age and company turnover.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Survey results show that for 29% of respondents across different industry verticals, expenditure on hotel accommodation amounted to '21-30%' of the overall travel expenditure of their organizations.
- Company recommendation, online search and regular brand are identified as the preferred modes of hotel selection.
- Business traveler respondents favor high speed Internet, Wi-Fi technology, flat screen televisions, full-service business centers and electronic keys when choosing a hotel.
- Complimentary breakfast, adequate room furnishings and fixtures, airport transfers, and recreational facilities are considered the key contributing factors towards frequent visits."
Scope
The report features the opinions of hotel industry consumer respondents related to the following:
- Average stay at business hotels
- Change in expenditure on hotel accommodation
- Popular hotel types and preferred modes of hotel selection
- Importance of green certifications and key sustainable facilities
- Critical social responsibility initiatives
- Major technology features and key drivers influencing online reservations
- Importance of mobile technology services
- Key drivers of frequent visits and popularity of promotional offers
- Strategic initiatives for repeat business
- Industry leaders"
Reasons to Get this Report
- Effectively examine business traveler perceptions on the average length of stay in a hotel and change in hotel accommodation expenditures and determine business growth opportunities.
- Identify popular hotel types, preferred modes of hotel selection and key channels for research to allocate marketing resources for better return on investment.
- Explore business traveler affinity towards green certifications and sustainability initiatives and successfully implement them into hotel operations.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Marriott Group, Starwood Hotels, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Accor Group, Best Western International, Park Inn, Radisson, Tripadvisor, Intercontinental Hotels Group
