New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Threats and Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief is a new report by Timetric that analyzes threats and opportunities for the construction industry in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the leading business concerns in 2012-2013, key supplier actions to maintain and secure business from buyers, key variations in operational costs, impact of costs on product pricing. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and company size.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Leading business concerns in 2012-2013
- Key supplier actions to maintain and secure business from buyers
- Key variations in operational costs
- Impact of costs on product pricing
Reasons to Get this Report
- Uncover the key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Global Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Business Confidence in the Global Construction Industry in 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, and Demand and Expenditure Forecast
- Threats and Opportunities in the Construction Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Brief
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Construction Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Intelligence
- Market Growth Outlook in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity in the Global Construction Supplier Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief