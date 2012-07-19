New Energy market report from ICD-Research: "Threats and Opportunities in the Power Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading power industry executives. It analyzes the future business challenges in the power industry for 2012-13. This report gives you access to the category-level business challenges of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 330 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 29% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by ICD Research accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- In the report, buyers identify what suppliers need to do to maintain their business and the key actions being taken by industry players to overcome the leading business threats.
- The report provides qualitative analysis of the key industry threats and opportunities.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions.
- This report will help you to better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- This report will help you to secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers.
- This report will help you to uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers.
