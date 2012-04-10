Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Three-dimensional (3D) Technology Market (2011 - 2016) By Products, Applications & Technology - Features Introduction To 4D Technology", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- Three-Dimensional (3D) Technology Market (2011 - 2016) by Products (3D IC, 3D Printer, 3D Display - HMD, 3D Smartphone, 3D TV, 3D Digital Signage), Applications (3D Animation, 3D Printing, 3D Medical Imaging, 3D CAD, 3D Gaming, 3D Cinema) & Technology (Stereoscopy, Auto-Stereoscopy, Volumetric) Focus, Global Forecast & Analysis - Features Introduction to 4D Technology
Three Dimension (3D) technologies has now commercialized in most of the products and applications such as Smartphone, TV, Animation, Gaming, Medical imaging etc. After the success of 'Avatar', numbers of producers are releasing their movies in 2D as well as 3D version. Thus, 3D cinemas have become the additional revenue generator for cinema producers.
Products like 3D Smartphone, 3D printer, 3D gaming consoles etc. are latest 3D technology based products, which have just been launched and are yet to capture the market, but as 3D market is progressing rapidly, these products are expected to perform better in near future. This report provides information on 3D glasses by company and by different features. The report describes a comparison matrix of 3D glasses, which includes different company models along with their features.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
After commercialization of 3D technology, 4D is making its way in the field of medical imaging and BIM (Building information modeling). 4D cinema has also become popular, although it is just a marketing term used by 4D cinema owners and 4D cinema producers. In 4D BIM, architects or engineers are able to make forecasted image of their projects with the combination of 4D and CAD tools. It also helps in predicting the timeline of the projects. In 4D medical imaging, it helps to display the affected organ or development of fetus over certain period of time. It helps doctor in curing the disease of the patient.
In global 3D technology market, North America is a leading market. North America is a huge base for 3D gaming and animation designers; which shares the largest percentage in overall 3D product and applications market. It is followed by Europe and APAC. APAC has the fastest growing rate of 21.96%. In addition, most of the 3D technology product and applications providers are based out of North America and APAC region; hence from supply side also North America is leading.
This report deals with all the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities for the 3D technology market, which is helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. The report also profiles companies that are active in the field of 3D, technology with their competitive landscape and strategies. It highlights the winning strategies and burning issues pertaining to the 3D technology industry.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Telecom and Computing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSOC) Market by Intellectual Property (IP), Design Architecture, Fabrication Technology, Processor Type, Technology Nodes & Applications 2011 - 2016
- Near Field Communication (NFC) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) by Products and Applications
- Smart Grid Technology Market - Analysis and Global Forecast by Hardware, Software & Communication Network Technologies (2011 - 2016)
- Global Magnetic Field Sensors Market by Product (Angular, Revolution, Current, Position) by Technology (Hall Effect, Magneto Resistive & Inductive, Fluxgate, Squid), & Applications (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense) 201
- Global Digital Signage Market (2011 - 2016)
- Global Smart/Connected/Hybrid TV Market Forecast by Accessories, Platforms, Middleware, Application & Geography with detailed Value Chain, Competitive Landscaping and Critical Capability (Use Cases) Analysis 2011 - 2016
- Temperature Sensor Market: A Study of Major Sensor Types & Applications - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011-2016)
- GLOBAL WIRELESS SENSORS MARKET FOR ENVIRONMENTAL & AGRICULTURAL MONITORING (2011 - 2016)
- Global Chipless RFID Market Forecasts By Applications (Retail, Supply Chain, Aviation, Healthcare, Smart Card, Public Transit & Others) (2011 - 2016)
- Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by Type, Applications, Trends, & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)