Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Companies in this industry produce a variety of basic inorganic chemicals. These tend to be intermediate products used as basic chemicals in industrial processes or manufacturing products, thus key customers include various manufacturers. Key identifiable products within the industry include titanium dioxide, sodium cyanide, industrial grade ammonia, caustic soda, sulphuric acid, soda ash and chlor-alkali products.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Orica Limited, Wesfarmers Limited, Tronox Western Australia Pty Ltd, Millennium Inorganic Chemicals Limited
