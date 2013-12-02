New Market Study, "Tobacco in South Africa", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tobacco in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Retail volume sales of cigarettes remained under pressure in 2012, due to the growth in illicit trade. Illicit cigarettes continued to gain a significant market share, with an estimated 8.4 billion sticks smuggled into South Africa in 2012. As a result, volume sales of legal cigarettes declined. In addition, escalating tobacco taxation, coupled with high levels of unemployment, slow income growth, increasing utility bills, rising debt and increases in cigarette unit prices, continued to put...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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