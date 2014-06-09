Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Toilet Care in Singapore", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Surface care value sales increased relatively strongly in 2013 as consumers are increasingly willing to spend on specific cleaners rather than just using "soap". Multi-purpose cleaners led growth as consumers looked for better quality surface cleaners rather than using dish detergent, laundry detergent or floor cleaners for other purposes.
Competitive Landscape
SC Johnson & Son continued to lead surface care value sales in 2013. Following its acquisition of Sara Lee Singapore in 2011, Kiwi Kleen continues to perform well as an established brand within surface care, especially floor cleaners. Although SC Johnson & Son has incorporated Mr Muscle into some of its Kiwi Kleen products, not many consumers have noticed.
Industry Prospects
Surface care constant value sales will grow over the forecast period. Multi-purpose cleaners and bathroom cleaners will lead growth as consumers are increasingly using these products, which help to make their chores easier. Apart from encouraging consumers to use these surface cleaners, the expected increase in the number of new flats will also contribute partly to growing value sales over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Surface Care industry in Singapore with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Surface Care industry in Singapore, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Surface Care in Singapore market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Surface Care in Singapore?
- What are the major brands in Singapore?
- What are the fastest growth categories within surface care?
- What are the key new product launches in the polishes market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Toilet Care in South Korea
- Toilet Care in Japan
- Toilet Care in Hong Kong, China
- Toilet Care in Germany
- Toilet Care in India
- Toilet Care in China
- Toilet Care in Egypt
- Toilet Care in the Netherlands
- Toilet Care in Norway
- Toilet Care in Mexico