Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- "Top 20 Large-Cap North America Independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2012" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the operational and financial performance of top 20 large-cap North America independent exploration and production (E&P) companies. The report benchmarks and analyzes top 20 large-cap North America independent exploration and production (E&P) companies on various operational and financial parameters. The report is an essential source for key operational data, analysis and strategic insights into companies. It provides detailed information on the key operational and financial parameters for the last five years. It also highlights the top ranked company on various operational and financial parameters such as proved oil and gas reserves, production, capital expenditures, F&D costs, acreage, performance metrics, results of oil and gas operations and valuation metrics.
Proved oil and gas Reserves of the top 20 large-cap North America independent Exploration and Production (E&P) companies increased in 2011, up from 32.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2010 to 34.8 billion boe in 2011. Canadian Natural Resources Limited had the highest proved oil and gas reserves of 4,011 MMboe among the top 20 large-cap North America independent Exploration and Production (E&P) companies. The total cost incurred by Top 20 Large-Cap North America Independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies was $91.6 billion in 2011, up by 1.4% from the previous year. Total acquisition spending decreased by 36% in 2011, down from $35.5 billion in 2010 to $22.7 billion in 2011.
Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into companies' capital spending, revenues, oil and gas reserves, production, and performance measures. Its scope includes -
- Detailed and unique insights information on the key operational and financial parameters. The report provides a comprehensive overview of production, production change, production growth, reserves, reserve changes, reserve growth, capital expenditures, acreage, performance metrics, valuation metrics and results of oil and gas operations.
- Provides annual information on key operational and financial parameters for the period 2007 to 2011.
- Benchmarks the US and Canadian independent E&P companies on operational and financial parameters.
