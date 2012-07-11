Fast Market Research recommends "Translational Regenerative Medicine - Oncology, CNS and Cardiovascular-Rich Pipeline Features Innovative Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Applications" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Translational Regenerative Medicine - Oncology, CNS and Cardiovascular-Rich Pipeline Features Innovative Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Applications", which provides insights into the global regenerative medicine therapeutics market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of regenerative medicine and the challenges in translating it into clinical practice, with a focus on stem cell research, gene therapy and tissue engineering. The report also includes insights into the late-stage R&D pipeline for regenerative medicine and the indications of particular interest in terms of development. Some of the countries focusing on regenerative medicine are looked at for their regulatory and research environment. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research has found that the regenerative medicine market has significant potential for growth, despite the low number of currently approved molecules. Regenerative medicine offers a chance to find curative therapies for disease areas with significant unmet need, including orphan diseases and diseases with a high burden globally, such as cancer and diabetes. In addition, the growth of the elderly population offers a large patient base for regenerative therapies. However, translating regenerative medicine from basic research and preclinical work to clinical trials in humans and then into medical practice is a challenging process and many applications are as yet unapproved. Some areas, such as wound healing, have seen some success, but gene therapy and many stem cell applications are as yet in their infancy. The direction of the market and the potential for success are examined in this report, along with an analysis of the currently marketed therapies and promising applications being studied in the pipeline.
Scope
- An overview of stem cell therapy, gene therapy and tissue engineering and the current market situation.
- An examination of the current state of research in each of the areas, by therapy area and indication.
- An examination of the late-stage pipeline for stem cell therapy, gene therapy and tissue engineering.
- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market and on each indication.
- Profiles of the regulatory landscape in key countries globally.
- The competitive landscape of the regenerative medicine market, with key companies profiled.
- Align your product portfolio to markets with high growth potential.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and regenerative medicine markets poised for strong growth.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ark Therapeutics, Organogenesis, Tengion, Advanced BioHealing, AMT, GSK, Epeius, Osiris, Cardio3, CorMatrix Cardiovascular, Aastrom, BioHeart, Cytori, Mesoblast, Geron, ReNeuron
