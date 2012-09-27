New Market Study: "Travel and Tourism in Cuba: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"

Recently published research from Timetric, "Travel and Tourism in Cuba: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- The travel and tourism sector of Cuba generated 2.7% of the national GDP and created 519,000 jobs in 2011, representing 10.4% of the country's total employment. Of the total jobs created through the travel and tourism sector, 128,000 were in direct industry and 391,000 were created through the travel and tourism supply chain. The total number of domestic and outbound trips undertaken by the Cuban population increased from 5.2 million in 2007 to 5.8 million in 2011, at a CAGR of 2.86% during the review period. This increase was attributable to foreign investment, the country's recovering economy, improvement of tourism infrastructure, and efforts by the government to promote tourist activities.
Key Highlights
- The travel and tourism sector of Cuba generated 2.7% of the national GDP and created 519,000 jobs in 2011, representing 10.4% of the country's total employment. * Of the jobs created through the travel and tourism sector, 128,000 were in direct industry and 391,000 were created through the travel and tourism supply chain.
- Despite the global economic crises, the volume of inbound tourists to Cuba increased from 194,000 in 2007 to 274,008 in 2011. * The number of outbound trips by Cuban residents rose by 9.2% from 271,000 in 2007 to 274,008 in 2011. Nearly 90% of trips abroad were for leisure purposes while 8.1% were for business purposes. North America accounted for 33.5% of the total outbound trips during 2011.
- The average length of stay by outbound tourists from Cuba increased from 6.3 nights in 2007 to 6.6 nights in 2011. It is expected to reach to 7.4 nights by 2016.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis related to tourism demands and flows in Cuba:
- It details historical values for Cuba's tourism industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides comprehensive analysis of the travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in Cuba
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using detailed historic and forecast data related to tourist flows in Cuba
- Understand the demand factors within the Cuban travel and tourism industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
- Analyze domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows by geographic region and purpose of visit
