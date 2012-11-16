New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- In its travel and tourism competitiveness index for Europe in 2011, the World Economic Forum (WEF) ranks the Czech Republic 22nd. The WEF also ranks the Czech Republic first in terms of presence of major car rental companies, 10th in terms of quality of ground transportation network, 16th in terms of number of world heritage cultural sites, and 17th in terms of quality of air transport infrastructure. Moreover, the country recorded a 3% increase in its direct tourism output in 2011, following a decline during the previous three years. Overall, the country’s total tourism output fell from CZK429.6 billion in 2007 to CZK374.9 billion in 2011, registering CAGR of -3.35% during the review period. Economic recovery in major source regions, such as Europe and North America, was the primary reason for growth in Czech tourism in 2011.
- The Czech Republic recorded a total of 6.8 million inbound tourism trips in 2011, an annual growth of 7.9%. Germany was the primary source country, accounting for approximately 1.4 million inbound trips; followed by Poland, with 373,864 trips.
- The number of households in the Czech Republic is increasing at a steady annual growth rate of 0.47%, and stood at approximately 4.6 million households in 2011, while the country’s mean household income stood at US$23,357.1 in the same year.
- The total number of inbound tourists arriving in the Czech Republic declined from 6.7 million in 2007 to 6.3 million in 2010, a decline that was primarily caused by the impact of the global financial crisis in key source markets such as Poland, Slovakia, Austria and Germany.
