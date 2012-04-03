New Market Study: "Treatment Algorithms: Psoriasis - Prescribing Trends Mirror Guidelines"

char): New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2012 -- Prescribing trends at earlier lines of therapy remain relatively unchanged. However, biologics Enbrel (etanercept; Amgen/Pfizer), Humira (adalimumab; Abbott/Eisai), and Stelara (ustekinumab; Janssen Biotech) continue to reshape the management of moderate to severe psoriasis patients. This trend is expected to continue over the next decade, as physicians gain clinical experience with these agents.
Report Scope:
- Enhance understanding of patient flow and estimate the size of the psoriasis patient pool using interactive country-specific treatment trees.
- Assess the regional dynamics of pharmacological therapy (topical and systemic agents) choice in psoriasis.
- Access a snapshot of current patient-numbers receiving drug therapy at first line and second line and beyond (following first line therapy failure).
- Gain insight into how formulation impacts compliance and how this changes according to disease severity.
Report Highlights
Dermatologists reveal that most psoriasis patients receive a combination of drug and non-drug therapy to manage symptoms, with a seven major market mean of 36.1% of mild diagnosed patients receiving this treatment strategy, rising to 52.1% in severe patients. However, this is unsurprising and mirrors treatment guidelines for psoriasis.
Biologics Enbrel and Humira continue to be heavily prescribed by dermatologists at first line for moderate to severe patients. In the US and EU, Stelara has gained traction and Datamonitor anticipates that greater familiarity and experience with its safety profile will fuel its ascendance across the seven major markets over the coming decade.
Across all disease severities, the chief reason for psoriasis patients not progressing to second line and beyond of drug therapy is the exploration of other forms of non-drug therapy. Datamonitor speculates that the high annual cost of therapies such as biologics steers patients to seek cheaper, non-drug alternatives to control their symptoms.
- Which topical and biologic brands experience the greatest physician uptake in each seven major market?
- To what extent is Stelara challenging established biologic drugs Enbrel and Humira from dermatologists' viewpoint?
- What are the current psoriasis market dynamics and the competitive landscape in terms of patient numbers?
